MICHIGAN CITY – A Michigan City Police officer was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon when the driver of another vehicle ran a stop sign, according to police.
Officers responded at about 2:40 p.m. to reports of a multi-vehicle accident in the area of Tremont and Oak streets involving a marked MCPD vehicle, Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez said in a statement.
They found a fully marked 2017 Ford Explorer police vehicle and a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban off the roadway in the 300 Block of Tremont, he said.
Detective Scott Combs, the driver of the police vehicle, was transported to a hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rodriguez.
The driver of the Suburban, 35-year-old Michael Johnson of Michigan City, was not injured.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Combs, who was on-duty at the time, was westbound on Tremont. He was not responding to a call and did not have his police lights or siren activated, Rodriguez said.
As the police SUV approached the intersection of Oak Street, Johnson's vehicle was northbound on Oak, but failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection, according to Rodriguez.
The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in the yard of a residence on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Johnson was cited for several traffic violations, including operating a vehicle with a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, failing to register/transfer license plates, and operating a vehicle without insurance, Rodriguez said.
Det. Combs is a 7-year veteran of the MCOD and is currently assigned as the School Resource Officer for the MCAS middle schools.
"We wish Detective Combs a very speedy recovery and ask everyone to keep him in your thoughts and prayers," Rodriguez said.
He thanked the Michigan City Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, and all the MCPD officers who responded to the scene "to assist their fellow officer."
