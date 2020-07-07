Hahn photo

MCHS grad promoted at Sheriff’s Office

La Porte County Sheriff Sheriff John Boyd has announced the promotion of Deputy Andrew Hahn to the rank of sergeant, effective July 4. Hahn, a 2001 graduate of Michigan City High School, is a lifelong resident of La Porte County who began his career as a jail deputy with the Sheriff’s Office in March 2005. In February 2008, Hahn was transferred / promoted to the Merit (Patrol) Division. He is an honor graduate of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, and since graduation, has been working in the Patrol Division. In January 2014, he was selected as a K-9 handler. Hahn is assigned to the Midnight Shift, and in addition to his supervisor responsibilities, will continue to serve as a K-9 handler. He lives in rural Wills Township with his wife and son. The promotion is the result of the retirement of Sgt. Kevin Ulam, who retired after a 32-year career with the Sheriff’s Office, Boyd said.

