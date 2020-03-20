Changes made to MCAS meals distribution
MICHIGAN CITY — Based on the high demand for meals that staff have experienced this week, Michigan City Area Schools has made some changes to their distribution plan.
This coming Monday, March 23, and again on March 30, packets of 10 meals (containing five breakfasts and five lunches) will be available for curbside pickup at Barker, Krueger, Knapp and Elston.
They will be distributed from 4-6 p.m. only. There will not be a morning meal pickup time. These meals are for MCAS and Head Start students only – meals cannot be provided for adults. Officials will be checking student names at distribution sites.
Student Awards Competition canceled
MICHIGAN CITY — The Monday Musicale Scholarship Committee has announced the cancellation of the 2020 Student Awards Competition, which had been scheduled from April 19 at the Michigan City First Presbyterian Church.
Vote 411.org ready for LP County
MICHIGAN CITY — The League of Women Voters has announced that Vote411.org is up and running for La Porte County. If you go to the site and enter an address, you can see a list of Democrats and Republicans running for office.
More information will be added as candidates were invited to use the service to enter their responses to questions about issues.
Governor’s Office activates Indiana National Guard
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced the activation of the Indiana National Guard to support efforts and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana National Guard is supporting the state’s emergency operations center along with providing personnel to the Indiana State Department of Health for response planning.
Guardsmen with specific skill sets that can help to support the mission could work in fields such as medical, logistical or communications, for example.
Indiana 211 adds resources for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana 211 has created a new website to serve as a clearinghouse of information on COVID-19 resources.
The organization is also adding 20-30 new navigators to handle increased call volume.
Community Navigators help people to contact 211identify their goals, prioritize their needs, and connect them to valuable community resources.
Indiana 211 is a free service that connects Hoosiers with help and answers from thousands of health and human services agencies in their local communities. This includes needs such as food, utility, health care, childcare assistance, etc.
For individuals seeking services within Indiana, you can contact 211 here:
New website for COVID-19 related information: https://in211.community os.org/COVID-19
Phone: Dial 2-1-1 or 1-866-211-9966 (available 24/7, this line is only for seeking services within Indiana)
Text: Text your zip code to 898-211 (available Monday- Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)
For all other 211 assistance: www.in211.org
Job postings for the open 211 navigator positions are available here:
https://www.indeed.com/job/remote-disaster -triage-agent-temp -7c139c674cdc2d77
https://www.indeed.com/job/ community-navigator -de03d64326961cfb
https://www.indeed.com/job/volunteer -community-navigator -32333ae136ad8969
