La Porte County dairy farmer Kim Minich and her husband, Luke, hold up a sign recognizing her as the 2018 Indianapolis 500 “Milk Person” outside the family farm on Tuesday afternoon. The American Dairy Association Indiana presented Minich with the display, honoring her for her role presenting the iconic ice-cold bottle of milk to Will Power, who won the famed race two years ago.
Photo by Ted Yoakum
Kim Minich, left, celebrates with 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power after presenting him the iconic bottle of milk in Victory Lane.
