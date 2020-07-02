MICHIGAN CITY — The city’s bus service will be cutting back its hours of service after several bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Mayor’s Office.
“Recently, a few of the City’s transit bus drivers felt ill and submitted to COVID-19 testing,” a statement from the Mayor’s Office on Friday said. “Test results indicated that five of the seven employees tested positive for COVID-19.”
Those employees were immediately sent home to quarantine and self-isolate, according to the mayor. In addition, their respective buses were taken out of service and thoroughly sanitized.
Persons who have ridden MC Transit for the last couple weeks should not be worried, a spokesman for the Mayor’s Office said.
“Throughout this whole pandemic, the City has taken and will continue to take numerous precautions recommended and outlined by the CDC to assure the safety of our passengers and drivers,” Chris Yagelski said.
“All of the safety and sanitation measures were in place from the beginning. There is a separation between the drivers and passengers with no contact. We also have had free rides to ensure no money transactions whatsoever.”
Those safety measures include:
daily sanitizing of buses throughout the day, conducted by separate staff and not the drivers
shields between drivers and the public
all rides free to assure no personal contact between drivers and riders
daily temperature checks for drivers
use of masks
As a result of the short-term reduction of available drivers, Michigan City Transit will begin a temporary operating schedule beginning Monday.
The Fixed Routes and Paratransit service will operate Monday-Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The commuter route TT-Black line will operate Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.
There will be no service between 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily to sanitize buses.
There will also be no service on Saturday in observance of Independence Day.
