SOUTH BEND – A Michigan City man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday after being convicted of illegally possessing weapons, according to federal prosecutors.
William Alex Shaifer, 34, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Damon Leichty for possession of firearms by a felon, according to U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II.
Shaifer was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release.
According to court documents in this case, over the course of six days in September 2018, Shaifer provided an individual with five firearms, crack cocaine and marijuana, Kirsch said.
Shaifer sold two handguns and three long guns, including a MAK-90 rifle with an extended magazine, for a total of $2,440, court records show. He allegedly told investigators he facilitates firearms sales, including sales of stolen firearms.
Court records show that in September 2018, Shaifer sold multiple firearms to an individual who was working with the police, a transaction which was recording and/or watched.
On Sept. 6, 2018, he sold a Beretta .380 caliber firearm and a Marlin .22 caliber rifle. On Sept. 19, he sold a Beretta 9 millimeter firearm. On Sept. 20, he sold a New England Arms 20 gauge shotgun. On Sept. 24, he sold a Norinco MAK-90 rifle, according to court records.
All of the sales occurred in the Michigan City area, but the firearms were manufactured outside of Indiana.
At the time of the sale, he had a May 2009 felony conviction in La Porte County, making it illegal for him to possess a weapon, according to court records.
As part of a plea agreement, the dealing in crack cocaine charge was dropped, court records show.
Shaifer has a lengthy criminal history, Kirsch said, including a second felony conviction for dealing cocaine.
Court records show he also has prior arrests and/or convictions in La Porte County for possession of marijuana, theft, resisting law enforcement, escape, false informing, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
