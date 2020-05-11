INDIANAPOLIS — More than 24,000 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to state health officials, while updated La Porte County figures show more than 75 cases confirmed in Michigan City.
The Indiana State Department of Health on Monday announced that 511 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed, bringing to 24,627 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
The state total includes 329 confirmed cases in La Porte County, three less than the La Porte County Health Department reported Sunday night.
The county total now includes 76 cases in Michigan City and 55 in La Porte after those figures were updated over the weekend. It also shows 14 cases in Westville, 3 each in Trail Creek and Union Mills; 2 each in Rolling Prairie and Kingsford Heights; and 1 each in Wanatah, Hanna and Mill Creek.
La Porte County Commissioner Sheila Matias issued a statement on Facebook saying she was “Feeling sad that we have 14 new CV-19 cases [Sunday], 9 deaths now in our county ... one more death at Westville Correctional.
“It’s the equal opportunity virus in all of our communities ... and in our hospitals, nursing homes and prisons. Bless the people who work there who are our neighbors and family members. They go in to work and then come back out to live with all of us. They’re pretty darn heroic in my book.”
Over half of the county cases were reported at the Westville Correctional Facility, a figure the county placed at 170 cases. Another 4 cases were reported at the Indiana State Prison.
Figures released by the Indiana Department of Correction show 175 inmate cases and 84 staff cases at Westville; 3 offender and 11 staff cases at ISP; and 1 staff case at the La Porte Juvenile Facility.
Matias remains troubled by the prison situation.
“The prisons are really troubling because they’re testing so few. Someone shared that the inmates have a sentence to serve, but for most, it wasn’t mandated to be a death sentence,” she said.
“At Indiana State Prison in MC, they have tested 6 inmates out of 2400 – 5 were positive. And at Westville Correctional, where there are 5 deaths [6 according to IDOC], they tested 238 staff with 79 positives and tested 201 inmates with 170 positives,” she said.
“Really? And they’re telling me to relax and trust them – they’ve got this. I sent an email to the IDOC asking for more comprehensive testing. Yep-crickets.”
The commissioner urged residents to contact IDOC, the governor and their state legislators. “They need to hear from the good people of La Porte County,” Matias said.
Indiana’s weekly update of pandemic deaths at the state’s nursing homes, released each Monday, shows deaths increased from 420 to 584 in a week. That is now 38 percent of the toll from both confirmed and presumed COVID-19 deaths.
The state also reported 311 cases in Porter County, 829 in St. Joseph, 2,493 in Lake, 40 in Jasper, 21 in Starke and 34 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
A total of 1,411 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 32 over the previous day; and another 129 probable deaths have been reported, bringing the total to 1,540.
The death toll includes 12 in La Porte County (6 of those at the Westville prison); 9 in Porter, 26 in St, Joseph, 125 in Lake, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties, according to ISDH.
To date, 146,688 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 140,029 on Sunday. That inlcudes 2,070 in La Porte County.
Residents who have symptoms of COVID-19, and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work, can visit a state-sponsored testing site, including the La Porte Armory.
Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65; have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition; and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.
They need to bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. Test registration can be done online at lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 888-634-1116.
