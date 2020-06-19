Photos show the type of workout equipment included in the $100,000 DON’T QUIT!® fitness center that Krueger Middle School has been awarded from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils. The equipment will be installed in the coming months and an opening celebration will be conducted this fall.
Photos provided / National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils
MICHIGAN CITY — Students and staff at one Michigan City school will be able to utilize a new, state-of-the-art fitness room next fall, thanks to a video grant application.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and fitness icon Jake Steinfeld announced that three Indiana schools – including Krueger Middle School – were selected to receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT!® fitness center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.
