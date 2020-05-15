INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is ready to conduct a “safe and smooth election day,” according to one state official who also urged residents to vote by mail.
At a COVID-19 briefing on Friday, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said, “We are prepared for a safe and smooth election day” on June 2, adding, “…we all need to remain vigilant in the days to come.”
The state has started shipping protective supplies to county election offices ahead of the start of in-person voting for the primary election that was delayed until June 2 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Lawson said county offices will be supplied with personal protective equipment and the Indiana National Guard will handle distribution. She also reported some PPE supplies are being held back in the event that a recount is ordered.
Federal funding has been used to buy supplies, including 200,000 face masks, 25,000 face shields, 5,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and 4,000 gallons of disinfectant cleaner for voting machines, Secretary of State Connie Lawson said Friday.
Shipments began this week and will continue next week to all 92 counties, which are scheduled to begin early in-person voting on May 26. The PPE is meant for election staffers and won’t be provided to voters, Lawson said. Those voting in person need to wear or bring their own masks.
Lawson and other state officials recommend voting by mail and the deadline to request a mail ballot is May 21.
Election officials and state political leaders are also encouraging mail-in voting as a way to protect poll workers and voters from possible COVID-19 exposure.
Lawson said that through Thursday about 330,000 mail-in ballots had already been cast – more than six times the total submitted for the 2016 primary.
“Voting absentee by mail is safe and secure,” Lawson said. “It’s important to remember this isn’t a new process, it’s just an expansion of something that clerks do every election cycle. As we weather the COVID-19 storm, it’s the smartest way to vote.”’
Gov. Eric Holcomb agreed that voting by mail was the “smartest thing,” but said he planned to vote in person either early or on primary day.
“As long as we have the means to safely vote in person, I’m one of those people who subscribes to ‘I’m going to vote in person,’” Holcomb said.
They spoke at a briefing where state health officials reported 42 more Indiana residents have died from coronavirus illnesses, pushing the state’s pandemic death toll from confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 to nearly 1,700.
The Indiana State Department of Health said Indiana has now recorded 1,550 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, along with 141 deaths considered coronavirus-related by doctors but without confirmation from tests.
Together, those deaths boost Indiana’s confirmed and probable deaths from the virus to 1,691 statewide.
The state death toll includes 14 in La Porte County (6 at the Westville Correctional Facility); 10 in Porter, 22 in St. Joseph, 136 in Lake, 9 in Newton, 1 in Jasper, 2 in Starke and 1 in Marshall counties in Northwest Indiana.
The state agency also reported that testing shows 614 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total cases to 26,655. It was the highest single-day jump in cases since May 8.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers said the increase shows the governor’s reopening plan was premature.
“The increase in cases is concerning as Indiana reopens businesses and restaurants with restrictions and eases social distancing guidelines,” the former state health commissioner said.
“I’ve been concerned that Governor Holcomb was giving in to pressure and reopening too soon. The rise in cases shows that fear was justified. We are far from flattening the curve. IUPUI’s Fairbanks School of Health study showed there is far more infection in Indiana than previously expected and it validated the need for more testing.”
The state total includes 352 confirmed cases in La Porte County (with 177 of those inmates at the Westville prison, and 3 at the Indiana State Prison); 381 in Porter, 921 in St, Joseph, 2,747 in Lake, 42 in Jasper, 26 in Starke and 39 in Marshall counties.
The La Porte County Health Department on Thursday reported 9 new cases, bringing the county total to 351. Seven of the new cases were in La Porte, and 2 in Michigan City.
In Michigan, the Berrien County Health Department continues to report an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. As of Friday morning, there are 484 confirmed cases and 28 deaths in the county.
“With confirmed and presumed cases reported in every ZIP Code, community transmission is widespread,” according to Nicki Britten, county health officer.
Michigan’s stay-at-home order has been extended through May 28.
“We understand many people are eager to go places and gather with friends and family members, but we must stay focused on disease prevention methods to minimize the risk of further infection and ensure the health system capacity is not overburdened,” Britten said.
U.S. Senator Todd Young, R-Indiana, announced Friday that the CDC will distribute more than $183 million to Indiana to boost coronavirus testing and reduce further spread of the virus. The funding is provided by the latest round of coronavirus emergency relief.
“Enhancing testing capabilities is necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus and keep Hoosiers safe,” Young said. “This additional funding to help our state and local governments purchase and administer tests is critical as we begin taking steps to safely reopen our economy.”
To date, 165,448 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 160,239 on Thursday. That includes 2,429 in La Porte County.
