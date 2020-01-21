Michigan City Fire Department incidents
JAN. 17
205 Union – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
1 Park Row – Service Call, other
2 E. Court – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
710 Dewey – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
2601 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
130 Edward – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
210 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
JAN. 18
911 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
2404 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
4400 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
113 Village Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
229 Arndt – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
2324 Normandy Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
607 Dewey – Good intent call, other
2532 Ohio St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
216 Park – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
409 E. 6th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
JAN. 19
246 Merrihill Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
410 E. 7th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
3470 Salem Ct. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
4125 Franklin St. – Vehicle accident no injuries
201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
2310 Normandy Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
1 Park Row – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
701 Washington Park Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
JAN. 20
320 Crestwood Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
802 E. U.S. 20 – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
1101 E. Coolspring Ave. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
800 State Road 212 – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
7th Street at Wabash Street – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
622 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
336 S. Karwick Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
101 Crestwood Dr. – Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
401 W. Kieffer Rd. – Good intent call, other
217 Lawndale Pl. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
107 Benton – Medical assist, assist EMS crew
