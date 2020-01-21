Michigan City Fire Department incidents

JAN. 17

205 Union – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

1 Park Row – Service Call, other

2 E. Court – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

710 Dewey – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

2601 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

130 Edward – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

210 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

JAN. 18

911 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

2404 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

4400 E. Michigan Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

113 Village Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

229 Arndt – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

2324 Normandy Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

607 Dewey – Good intent call, other

2532 Ohio St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

216 Park – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

409 E. 6th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

JAN. 19

246 Merrihill Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

410 E. 7th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

3470 Salem Ct. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

4125 Franklin St. – Vehicle accident no injuries

201 W. Kieffer Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

2310 Normandy Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

1 Park Row – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

701 Washington Park Blvd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

JAN. 20

320 Crestwood Dr. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

802 E. U.S. 20 – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

1101 E. Coolspring Ave. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

800 State Road 212 – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

7th Street at Wabash Street – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

622 E. 11th St. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

336 S. Karwick Rd. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

101 Crestwood Dr. – Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

401 W. Kieffer Rd. – Good intent call, other

217 Lawndale Pl. – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

107 Benton – Medical assist, assist EMS crew

