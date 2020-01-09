NILES, Mich. – A man wanted on an arrest warrant in La Porte County was taken into custody early Thursday following a 12-hour standoff with police at a home in rural Cass County, Michigan.
No injuries were reported in the incident, in which armed police officers surrounded a home in which the fugitive was hiding along with a woman and a young child, who left the home before police eventually forced their way inside.
Just after noon on Wednesday, members of the La Porte County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST), in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, went to the residence in the 33000 block of Redfield Street in unincorporated Niles, just north of the Indiana/Michigan state line.
FAST members were attempting to gain information and/or locate the man, wanted on a petition of revocation of bond on a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury; and failure to appear on two unrelated theft charges, according to the sheriff's office.
FAST Sgt. Brett Swanson went to the house and "encountered the fugitive, a woman and a young child inside" but the man "presented a firearm, resulting in Sgt. Swanson being forced to revert to a position of advantage," according to a joint statement from the La Porte and Cass county sheriff's offices.
FAST members established a perimeter, and deputies from the Cass and Berrien county sheriff’s offices, along with Michigan State Police troopers, arrived to assist.
Negotiators communicated with the fugitive for several hours and just after 10 p.m., the child was released from the residence, authorities said.
Just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a tactical team "breeched the attached garage door of the residence" and at 2:45 a.m., "the fugitive and female exited the residence," authorities said.
Both were taken into custody and are facing criminal charges in Cass County. They are scheduled for arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cassopolis.
Sgt. Derek Allen of the La Porte County Sheriff's Office said per Michigan judiciary rules and Cass County Sheriff Behnke, the identities of the fugitive and the woman are not being released until after arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.