GINGERBREAD ARTIST HAS A CAUSE

Kevin Stantz of Mishawaka has been named the winner of the La Porte County Historical Society Museum's 2019 Gingerbread House Contest. "Kevin’s gingerbread house is a masterpiece with a breast cancer theme in honor of his mother, Kim Stantz, who is currently undergoing breast cancer treatment," according to museum director Keri Teller Jakubowski. The winning entry was announced Dec. 21 and then moved to the lobby of the Franciscan Health Woodland Cancer Care Center on CR-400N for the enjoyment of staff and patients. Another Stantz creation also won the 2019 Gingerbread Village Competition, sponsored by Downtown South Bend, in the Professional and Popular Vote categories.