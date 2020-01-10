Former LP attorney to address WILL

La PORTE – A former La Porte attorney will discuss how to keep going when things don't go as planned at the next meeting of Women in Leadership of La Porte County.
Rebecca McCuaig will speak on “Plan B and How to Navigate It” at the meeting on Jan. 21 at 11:30 a.m. at Portofino Grill at 3233 N, State Road 39 in La Porte.
Things in life don’t always (or ever) go as planned, but what happens when you are motivated, focused, goal-oriented, and meet your benchmarks – then something out of your control changes everything?
McCuaig will speak on how to reorganize and develop a Plan B without losing motivation. She will explain how to finish strong with resilience and succeed in the days ahead while learning from events that forced you in a new direction.
Currently serving as general counsel of the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet under Gov, Eric Holcomb, McCuaig is also general counsel for the Office of Career Connections and Talent. She previously served as the City Attorney for La Porte and earlier in her career served as a deputy prosecutor in major felony cases at the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University and her Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law. A member of the Indiana Bar Association and Indianapolis Bar Association, she is admitted to practice in Indiana, including before the U.S District Courts for the Northern and Southern Districts of Indiana.
Before leaving La Porte, she also volunteered with Girls on the Run and Junior Achievement.
A graduate of La Porte High School, McCuaig currently lives in Noblesville with her husband and young daughter. Her father is Pastor Dennis Meyer of Bethany Lutheran Church in La Porte; and the Meyer’s Mile Walking Trail at Hailmann Elementary School was created to honor her late mother, Diane Sue Meyer, a long-time teacher at Hailmann.
The January meeting is sponsored by Parkison & Hinton, P.C. Jessica Romine, a WILL Board Member, was recently named a partner in the firm, where she's worked as a CPA for 15 years.
WILL meetings are open, and guests are welcome. Reservations can be made at women-in-leadership.com or on the WILL Facebook page.
WILL is also planning a special event on Feb. 18 at the Dworkin Center at Purdue University Northwest in Westville. Mary Elizabeth Sadd, senior client partner at Global Industrial Practice with Korn Ferry in Atlanta, will speak on “Cultivating Female Leaders: How to Close the Gap with Purpose, Passion, and Permission.” Additional information will be forthcoming on the website and Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.