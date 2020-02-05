MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank presented a check for $13,735 to the United Way of La Porte County on Friday, its dollar-for-dollar match for employee contributions in the bank’s annual United Way Campaign.
“Partnering with United Way just makes sense,” said Bill Gertner, assistant vice president commercial loan officer at Horizon. “All the great things they do within the county affect everyone here locally. So, this is the best way to stretch those funds out and make sure people are taken care of.”
Dave Sisk, director of corporate engagement at the local United Way, noted that because Friday’s gift was a match, Horizon and its employees actually donated more than $27,000 – all of which will be designated for La Porte County programs.
“One in four people in La Porte County use something that’s funded by United Way, so these funds from our Horizon Bank go a long, long way,” Sisk said.
He noted that Horizon Bank runs an annual campaign company-wide, encouraging contributions from employees at all the bank’s branches.
“Horizon Bank not only supports the hometown here, Michigan City and La Porte County,” Sisk said. “… When you look at their whole footprint, they’re helping almost 750,000 people in Indiana and Michigan. It’s just incredible what Horizon Bank does through the whole scope of their United Way efforts.”
Cara Jones, business banker with Horizon Bank in Michigan City, said, “I feel honored to work for a business that is willing to give back and support the programs that will make our community better. United Way has done so much and we need to continue the success and continue to build the programs that help people who are in need.”
Several agencies throughout La Porte County receive funding from United Way:
n American Red Cross
n Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City
n Catholic Charities
n Citizens Concerned for the Homeless
n Dunebrook Inc.
n Family Advocates
n Goodwill Industries of Michiana Inc.
n Head Start
n Housing Opportunities Inc.
n Imagination Station Child Development Center
n La Porte County Family YMCA
n La Porte County Meals on Wheels
n La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative
n La Porte County Public Library
n North Central Community Action Agency
n Open Door Adolescent Health Center
n READ La Porte County
n Safe Harbor Afterschool Program
n Stepping Stone Shelter for Women Inc.
n Swanson Center
n Salvation Army of La Porte
n Salvation Army of Michigan City
n Youth Service Bureau
Kris Pate, executive director of the United Way of La Porte County, said helping local residents reach financial stability is one of the major focuses of her organization’s collective impact partners; and it’s a cause she feels resonates with Horizon Bank.
“We so appreciate our partners within the community, like Horizon Bank, who really step up and support United Way,” Pate said.
“… The reality of it is, without the funding, we can’t help these agencies; and they rely on gifts and good support from the community to be able to keep their doors open and do the work that they do.
“So, our United Way partner agencies mean the world to us because we can’t accomplish what the community wants without them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.