La PORTE — A juvenile was hospitalized with a gunshot wound Sunday morning in a shooting for which another juvenile was taken into custody.
Early Sunday morning, La Porte City Police officer were dispatched to the area of F and 4th streets for a report of shots fired, according to a statement from police.
Officers found the victim, identified only as a juvenile, with a non-life threatening injury, and he was transported to La Porte Hospital, according to police.
Officers also spoke with several witnesses at the scene.
“A suspect was quickly developed and was located,” the statement said.
“The suspect, also a juvenile, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered.”
Police said detectives learned the victim and suspect – whose ages were not released – knew each other and “there was never a threat to the general public.”
Due to the quick response of the police midnight shift, Detectives Jenkins and Drangmeister, and assistance from the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was taken into custody and a firearm taken off the streets within an hour of the original call, police said.
Police said at this time there is no threat to the public in regards to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.