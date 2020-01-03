LINCOLN TWP. – Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a body found Friday morning in a pond in southeast La Porte County.
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office was called about 10 a.m. to the 4300 South block of CR-800E in rural Lincoln Township near Fish Lake about a body in the water.
A black male was found floating facedown in a private pond, according to La Porte County Coroner Bob Cutler, who said his office was contacted about 11 a.m.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday at Franciscan Health Michigan City, according to the sheriff's office.
The pond was on private property, and the sheriff's office was going door-to-door to homes in the area trying to find information on anyone who might be missing, Cutler said.
The body was discovered by a private citizen, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is also investigating, along with the sheriff's and coroner's offices, he said.
The autopsy should help identify the victim, and determine the cause and time of death, according to Cutler.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Gabe Struss at 219-326-7700, ext. 2443, or 219-809-7697.
