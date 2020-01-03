Council Finance Committee meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The committee reviews claims in Fund 2031 - Boyd Development; and Fund 2042 - Riverboat; and make recommendations to the full council.
Common Council meets Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Common Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers for 2020, and discussion of an ordinance amending Council Rules of Order and Procedure, and an ordinance amending the city Municipal Code on internal controls. The council will also make appointments to the Commission for Women, and the Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males.
Coolspring Township Board meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Coolspring Township Trustee will conduct the 2020 reorganizational meeting of the Governing Board at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1411 S. Woodland Ave., Suite A, in Michigan City. The meeting is open to the public.
MC Park Board to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Park Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers, appointment of liaisons, updates on the ESG Project and Old Lighthouse Museum; and opening of quotes for beach mats.
Solid Waste District Board meets
La PORTE – The Solid Waste District of La Porte County District Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Solid Waste District Office at 2857 W. State Road 2 in La Porte.
