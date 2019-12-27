MC mayor, council to be sworn in
MICHIGAN CITY — The city of Michigan City will hold an inauguration ceremony in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 4 p.m.
Mayor elect Duane Parry will be sworn in by La Porte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos.
Following will be the induction of Gale Neulieb as Michigan City Clerk, followed by the newly elected City Council members, who will be sworn in by Judge Richard Stalbrink. The council members will include:
• Bryant Dabney, 1st Ward
• Sean Fitzpatrick, 4th Ward
• Paul Przybylinski, 2nd Ward
• Tracie Tillman, 5th Ward
• Michael Mack, 3rd Ward
• Gene Simmons, 6th Ward
• Donald Przybylinski, At Large
• Johnny Stimley, At Large
• Angie Nelson Deuitch, At Large
Special LB Council meeting
LONG BEACH – The Long Beach Town Council has called a special meeting for Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. to discuss accounting procedures and review individual funds. The meeting will take place at the Town Hall, 2400 Oriole Trail in Long Beach.
Congressional candidates forum
MICHIGAN CITY – After serving the First Congressional District for 35 years, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky is stepping down and a new congressman will be elected from Northwest Indiana. On Saturday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m., the Greater Michigan City Progressive Democrats will host a First Congressional District Forum for Democratic candidates at The Nest, 803 Franklin St. in Michigan City to give voters a chance to hear what each of the candidates has to say about current issues, and to ask questions. The Forum will be part of GMCPD’s inaugural meeting. After a brief review of the organization’s first year, members will elect the 2020 Steering Committee. Membership is open to all Democratic voters at $15 per year. For more information, contact Stephen Perkins at 773-931-7974.
Stallworth is speaker for LWV
MICHIGAN CITY – The League of Women Voters of La Porte County will host Erika C. Stallworth as its Tuesday, Jan. 14, Dinner With The League speaker. Stallworth is the executive director of the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, a 24-bed emergency care and detention facility for at-risk children. She will discuss the state of the juvenile justice system, local, state and national. Stallworth also serves on numerous community boards and is a founding board member of the Children's Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana. The meeting will be 6 p.m. at Patrick's Grille, 4125 Franklin St. in Michigan City. The public is invited and reservations are not required. For non-members, a donation is requested. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to purchase a dinner from the menu. For more information, visit lwvlaporte.org/ or the group's Facebook page.
Gardening/horticulture grants available
La PORTE – The La Porte County Master Gardener Association has announced a new Community Grant Program to begin in 2020 to individuals or groups for materials for gardening/horticultural volunteer projects that support their community. Each grant is not to exceed $300, and the number of grants will be at the discretion of the LPCMGA based on monies available. All requests for Community Grants must be made in writing using the application on the LPCMGA website. Individuals or groups within La Porte County are eligible to apply, but only one application may be submitted per project. A total of two projects per organization may be submitted for consideration. Applications must be received no later than March 20, 2020. Visit lpmastergardener.com for the link to the App, additional information and guidelines.
