MICHIGAN CITY – For many area businesses the holidays are traditionally a time to reach out to the community to spread tidings of good cheer, a heart-felt thank you, or a helping hand.
Sullair is just one local employer that steps up its community service game at this time of year. The business at 1 Sullair Way off of Michigan Boulevard conducts much of its community outreach via its Community Action Committee.
“Sullair is a very proud bunch, both of our business and also of our community," said senior HR partner Lee Ann Killingbeck. "The kindness and generosity of our employees is easy to see all year, but it really can’t be contained at the holidays.
“Our Community Action Committee drives many of our efforts, and it is incredibly easy to exceed all the goals we set each holiday season because of the large hearts and natural caring nature of everyone that works at Sullair.”
The committee, a group of 15 employees who meet bi-weekly, not only coordinates a collection of toys onsite for Toys for Tots, but gives employees the opportunity to donate funds toward a shopping spree for the organization.
This year, a total of $3,400 was donated, which Sullair matched. In addition, Meijer donated a $500 gift card to the cause and gave a 10 percent discount for every $100 in sales. Killingbeck estimated about 375 toys were collected and purchased.
“They (Sullair) have been a good partner with us over the years. They enjoy doing it and we enjoy doing it,” said Jerry Schmidt, La Porte County coordinator of Toys for Tots.
Community Action Committee members have been active in other ways recently. On Dec. 10, two Sullair employees took part for the first time in the La Porte Jaycees Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour, a community tradition to make the holiday season brighter for La Porte and Michigan City children.
One member, Chris Sales, orchestrated Sullair’s involvement in an annual community Thanksgiving dinner put on by his family for the past 13 years at the American Legion in La Porte. The meal is served in memory of William B. Sales and James Mills, and feeds about 300 each year. Another member participated in the Valparaiso Community Schools Turkey Drop, in which volunteers deliver turkeys to the homes of those less fortunate.
Just a few months ago, committee members held a bake sale, with Sullair again matching funds, for the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women's efforts to replace a furnace.
Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 613 Washington Street is another local business that takes time out to show appreciation for others at all four locations in Michigan City, Crown Point, Merrillville and Hebron. Staff in Michigan City deliver authentic O-shaped Danish kringles from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine, Wisconsin, to local churches, the Michigan City Fire Department and Michigan City Police Department.
“These are the best in the world. I’ve sampled several kringles and these are by far the best,” said community relations director Jean K. Lahm. “It’s a nice way to treat someone.”
Geisen-Carlisle is also a collection site for Toys for Tots, and the staff in Michigan City also collected money to be donated to Keys for Hope Community Resource Center as part of their goodwill efforts.
“One of our staff members, Mike Kilbourne, volunteers there,” said Lahm. “We are very proud of him and what he does.”
In Michigan City, Geisen-Carlisle has held an annual Veteran’s Dinner for the past eight years. More than 80 attended the event this year on Nov. 4 at St. John’s United Church of Christ.
“Our owners are rooted in giving back to the community,” Lahm said.
All four General Insurance offices in Northwest Indiana, including the one at 421 Franklin St., coordinate with the Salvation Army of Michigan City to select a family to assist during the holidays. Employees donate time ringing bells and also volunteer with toy distribution to less-fortunate families.
“All employees are given extra time off specifically so they can volunteer with organizations that they’re passionate about. I’m proud to work for an organization with such giving and service-minded people," said marketing coordinator Kara Moon.
"Giving back to our communities is a huge part of our culture. Our mission is to secure the future of the communities we serve, not only through the protection we provide through insurance and other services, but also through outreach and involvement.”
Moon said General Insurance also has an annual Blue Jean Friday program where employees pay $5 to wear jeans. The money is donated to a select organization each month; December’s take will be given to the Warriors First Foundation.
Horizon Bank chooses to put a fun spin on its holiday outreach. Each year a contest is held between the Michigan City and La Porte locations to see who can raise the most money through bell ringing for The Salvation Army of Michigan City and the La Porte Salvation Army.
In past years, a select employee from the winning group has had the privilege of throwing a pie in the face of the losing team’s chosen employee. This year, Dace Cunningham, assistant vice president amd branch manager in Michigan City; and Dan Hogan, credit catalyst in Michigan City, decided to step up the game with a Polar Plunge in either Lake Michigan or Pine Lake instead.
To further support the Salvation Army branches, there are red kettles in all six Michigan City and La Porte Horizon Bank branches; and the bank’s employees signed up to ring the bells on Dec. 6. Horizon Bank also gave The Salvation Army of Michigan City a $3,000 kettle sponsorship.
“Everyone here is enthusiastic about community outreach. Horizon Bank is focused on serving the community,” said business banker Cara Jones in Michigan City.
Horizon Bank is also active throughout the communities they serve through the Horizon Cares Charitable Grant Program.
As explained at horizonbank.com, the program’s “mission is to make a positive difference in the future of our communities by supporting education, economic development, arts, and community efforts that meet the housing needs of low-to-moderate income families.”
The deadline for 2019 was Sept. 30, and distributions will be in January. Past recipients have included the Boys & Girls Club of Michigan City, The Salvation Army of Michigan City, Habitat for Humanity, Unity Foundation of La Porte County, and the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra.
“Every year Horizon and our advisors donate time, talent and money to hundreds of organizations," said Jim Neff, president of Horizon Bank. "Through Horizon Cares, all of these outreach efforts and donations make our communities a better place to live and work."
