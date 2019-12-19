Orak Shrine hosts Holiday Bazaar
MICHIGAN CITY – The Orak Shriners of Michigan City will host a Holiday Bazaar from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at the Shrine at 3848N. Frontage Rd. in Michigan City. Crafters and vendors will be offering gift and decor items, and baked goods will also be available. All proceeds will benefit the Orak Shrine. Take CR-400N, south of U.S. 421, to Frontage Road to access the event. For more information, contact Carolyn Stepek at carolyn.stepek@yahoo.com.
BMV announces holiday closures
MICHIGAN CITY – All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26. In addition, branches will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Thursday, Jan. 2.
South Shore expands free kids rides
CHESTERTON – The South Shore Line will expand its Kids Ride Free program to all trains and train times for the period between Christmas and New Years. From Thursday, Dec. 26, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, up to three children 13 and under may ride any train for free – including weekend, holiday, off-peak, or rush hour weekday trains – when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Quiet car rules remain in effect on the last car of rush hour trains during that period.
The South Shore also offers reduced fares for seniors, military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities on all trains year-round. For information on train schedules, discounts, or to plan a trip, visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app.
