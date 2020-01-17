Deputy seeking coroner's position

La PORTE – A longtime employee of the La Porte County Coroner's Office is now seeking the top spot.
Lynn Swanson MDI, deputy coroner and public information officer for the La Porte County Coroner's Office, has declared her candidacy on the Republican ticket for the Office of Coroner of La Porte County in the May primary election.
Swanson served previously as a deputy coroner and chief deputy coroner for Barbara Huston, returning to the Coroner's Office in June 2017 under Coroner Bob Cutler's administration after completing Medicolegal Death Investigation training and receiving her MDI certification.
A former EMT for La Porte County EMS, Swanson is currently a National Executive Officer and senior vice commander for the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary, as well as current Past State Commander and Unit Commander for Unit 23 in Michigan City.
She is also active with the Drug Free Partnership and Drug Task Force of La Porte County, and said she attends meetings "to gain more knowledge of what the Coroner's Office can do to help with the rising number of deaths from drug overdose."
"Knowledge is power," she said, "and if we educate our community about the drug epidemic in La Porte County, together we can work to reduce drug-related deaths."
