La PORTE — Though no residents or firefighters were injured, at least three snakes died in a fire that broke out inside a two-unit apartment building on Woodward Street earlier this week.
According to La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder, the La Porte Fire Department received a call at 2:40 p.m. Monday reporting a fire at a residence at 1107 Woodward St., across from the La Porte Civic Auditorium. The occupant of the building's lower unit reported the blaze after noticing the ceiling of her apartment beginning to char, and the smell of smoke starting to permeate the building.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the building's eaves, and quickly discovered a visible fire raging in several rooms in the upper-level unit, Snyder said.
First-responders also found four live snakes on the second floor, and brought them to safety.
At the same time, they began combating the fire, which had spread from the space between the two floors and up the walls of the structure to the attic, Snyder said. Firefighters spent more than an hour combating the blaze, tearing into the walls and ceilings to extinguish the flames.
Officials later contacted the Pet Supplies Plus store to ask if they could take in the rescued snakes, as the department could not house them, Snyder said. The business agreed and is holding onto the pets until their owner, the upstairs tenant, can retrieve them.
One of the reptiles later died from its injuries. And while the fire department did not know exactly how many snakes the tenant was raising in the apartment, at least two others perished in the fire, Snyder said.
The fire did not injure any residents, as the downstairs tenant fled after reporting the fire while the upstairs tenant was not home at the time.
Fire department investigators, with the help of the Indiana Fire Marshal's Office, spent several hours inspecting the structure after firefighters extinguished the fire. Officials believe the fire was electrical in origin, and do not suspect foul play was involved, Snyder said.
The residence did not sustain structural damage and is repairable, though it did receive extensive fire, smoke and water damage, Snyder said. The chief said he believes it will be some time before the building is habitable again.
