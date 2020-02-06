MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust has awarded more than $40,000 in grants to the Franciscan Health Foundation to provide free screenings and diagnostic services for low-income Hoosier women.
The $42,240 grant will also help provide material support for those with a breast cancer diagnosis, including food, transportation and housing payments. The Foundation has received IBCAT funding for several years.
The latest grants:
• A $16,140 grant will provide breast cancer screenings and diagnostic services for women whose household income is at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty level and lack sufficient insurance. Enrollment and screenings are available at Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Women’s Center Chesterton, Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Crown Point Breast Care Center. Enrollment is also available at the Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.
• A $10,600 grant will go toward post-diagnosis support services at Franciscan Health Michigan City and Franciscan Health Women’s Center in Chesterton for women whose household income is at or below 350 percent of the federal poverty level.
• An $8,000 grant will go toward post-diagnostic support services at the Indianapolis Cancer Center and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
• A $7,500 grant will go toward post-diagnosis support services in Lake County. Services are available at Franciscan Health Munster Cancer Center, Franciscan Health Crown Point’s Breast Care Center and the Catherine McAuley Clinic in Hammond.
Since the Breast Cancer Awareness special group recognition license plate was first made available in 2002, tens of thousands of Hoosier women have received screening, diagnostic and support services with more than $5 million being awarded through competitive grants.
In addition, more than $80,000 in scholarships has been awarded to incoming and current college students who have lost a parent or who have a parent currently battling the disease.
The mission of the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust is to increase awareness and improve access to breast cancer screening, diagnosis and support services throughout Indiana.
Hoosiers can purchase an Indiana breast cancer awareness special group recognition license plate by visiting any BMV branch or online at myBMV.com. Of the annual $40 fee, $25 is a direct tax-deductible donation.
The license plate was the brainchild of the late Nancy Jaynes, a Plymouth High School family and consumer sciences teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer in March 2008.
Her vision that the license plate be a traveling billboard and reminder about the importance of early detection is alive and making a difference.
For more information on the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust and the programs it funds, visit breastcancerplate.org or call 866-724-2228.
