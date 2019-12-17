STOCK UP ON HOLIDAY DECOR AT FOOTLIGHT

Footlight Players of Michigan City at 1705 Franklin St. is having a three-day sale of slightly used Christmas items donated from the home of Bobby Komendera and Bill Wild. There are over 50 tubs of Santas, angels, snowmen and snowwomen figurines, ornaments for five 7-foot Christmas trees, lights, nutcrackers, a holiday china set, kitchenware, wall hangings, bells and much more, including Wizard of Oz and Disney Christmas items. There will be new items every day of the sale on Jan. 10-12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funds raised will help the organization continue offering productions, concerts and workshops. For more information, call 219-874-4035 or visit footlightplayers.org.
