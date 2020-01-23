MICHIGAN CITY — Sometimes a little piece of history resurfaces from surprising connections to bring back memories and joy to more than one family.
In his late 60s to early 70s, the late Henrich Heisman modeled for a group of artists at a teaching demonstration of the Michigan City Art League. The late Robert Wilcox, one of the founding members of the league and a teacher for the organization, was among those that created an oil rendition on canvas of the tenacious lake-loving older gentleman.
Heisman was somewhat of a local harbor hero, not only because of his sailing and fishing experience and expertise, and his family business on Lake Michigan, but because of his activist efforts in City history.
Wilcox himself was a well-known artist who created the original Ignace Jan Paderewski bust in the former International Friendship Gardens in 1950.
“I’ve heard about this (portrait) since I was a little girl,” said Wilcox’ daughter, Wendy Kermen, an artist herself. “’Dude’ Calvert purchased it and lent it to my mother and a photographer made a color glass slide of it in February 1978.”
About five years ago, Kermen found the slide. After futile efforts to reproduce it into a photograph herself, she called local photographer Paul Kemiel of Paul Kemiel Photographics. He took the slide, scanned it with a high-end digital scanner, and made prints using a dry darkroom printer.
“The slide was in very good condition when she gave it to me. I thought it turned out very well,” Kemiel said.
And then, when Wendy and her husband, Bob Kermen, saw an article in the July 6, 2017, edition of The Beacher about Heisman and his remaining descendants, they were surprised to see that Leona Schlaak was his granddaughter.
Schlaak’s son-in-law, John Skierkowski, had been friends with Bob Kermen since high school; Bob was John’s best man in his wedding, and a couple years later John was a groomsman in his wedding.
The Kermens were excited to present Schlaak with the framed portrait of her famous grandfather.
“I thought Mrs. Schlaak would really like a copy,” Bob Kermen said.
Schlaak, 92 and living at Rittenhouse Village Michigan City, was happy to receive the gift, which brought back a flood of memories. Although the portrait wasn’t new to her and she owned smaller copies, none were of the quality of the new reproduction.
At least one of the portraits made the day of the Art League meeting is still in existence. A small oil painting of Heisman, created by Wheeler S. Marsh, hangs in the Old Lighthouse Museum, where the original deed of the Heisman house can also be found.
“He (her grandfather Henrich Heisman) called me ‘Viola.’ I don’t think he knew my name with all the grandchildren he had,” she said. “My late husband, Roger (Schlaak) would call me that name too every once in awhile.”
Schlaak recalled her grandfather sitting on the porch of a fishing shanty while she worked in the family business as a teenager each summer from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Her duties consisted of tying the boats and selling minnows. Her father, Rudy Heisman, took care of the motors, especially in the winter.
“More than once I thought I would fall in as I untied the boat and kicked the rear of the boat around with my foot,” Schlaak said. “It was before the piers. I would wear my swimsuit to work and dive in if I got too hot.”
“She’s shown me how to tie a sailor’s knot,” said her grandson, Alex Criswell, who has committed himself to preserving and recording his family’s history. He became interested in that role when he was given a research assignment on ancestry in the 8th grade and discovered the role the Heismans played in Michigan City.
Schlaak recalled how after her uncle and aunts grew up, her grandparents would rent out rooms in the large homestead. And how all nine kids worked at the nearby Smith Brothers Cough Drops Factory, and how she would “hop along if I could” on the speedboat tours offered by the family business.
“I wanted Leona to enjoy the special portrait that my Dad created,” Wendy Kermel said. “He was good in capturing the character (of the subject).
“Even though I never met ‘Pop’ Heisman, it’s been a special gem in my family. It means a lot to me because of my father’s talent and now I can give it to Leona as a member of his family.”
“It brings back a lot of childhood memories,” said Schlaak, who explained that, though her parents, sister and two brothers are gone, “I do have my memories.”
