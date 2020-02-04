MCPD investigating business scam
MICHIGAN CITY — The Investigations Division of the Michigan City Police Department is investigating incidents of scams targeting area businesses. The scammer contacts a business by phone, asks for the manager, and claims to the owner or from the corporate office, using elaborate details to sound legitimate. The scammer requests the manager to purchase prepaid debit cards and provide them with the information.
“The regular course of business should not include the purchasing of prepaid debit cards to pay a debt. If your business has been subjected to this type of phone call, do not purchase any prepaid debit cards without confirming the validity of the phone call,” a statement from the MCPD said. If your business has been subjected to this type of scam, contact police at 219-874-3221 to file a report.
Show your love with a roach
MICHIGAN CITY — The Washington Park Zoo is offering entomology-minded romantics an original Valentine gift: naming a cockroach after someone you love. For $10 the zoo will name one of its Dubia roaches after someone, along with a certificate and color photo of the roach. For $25 you will also receive a rubber roach to add to the gift. The gifts will benefit the roaches and all of the other residents of the zoo, which also has other animal adoption packages available. For information, call the zoo office at 219-873-1510.
River Basin committee site change
KNOX — The Kankakee and Yellow River Basin Development Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. (CST) Wednesday, but the site had been changed. The meeting will be in the Nancy Dembowski Community Center at 55 E. Lake St. in Knox.
Family Fun Fair at P.A.R.C.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Black History Month Committee and Phenomenal Entertainment will host a Community Fun Fair from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at P.A.R.C, 1713 Franklin St. The event will include games and family activities, free vendor booths for entrepreneurs under age 18, video game tournaments, karaoke, talent show, photo booth and more. It’s a free, all-ages event
Free South Shore rides to auto show
CHESTERTON — Saturday, Feb. 8, through Monday, Feb. 17, the South Shore Line is offering free rides on all westbound weekend and off-peak weekday trains during the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. Off-peak weekday trains arrive at Millennium Station after 9:30 a.m. and depart Millennium Station before 3:30 p.m. and after 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, up to three kids 13 and under ride free on off-peak weekday and all weekend trains with a fare-paying adult. The SSL also offers reduced fares for seniors, military personnel, commuting students, infants, and passengers with disabilities year-round. For more information on schedules, discounts, and to plan a trip, visit mysouthshoreline.com or download the SSL app.
