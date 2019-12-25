Striking gold!

MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City had a pleasant surprise over the weekend as the red kettle donations from last Friday were being counted for the day.
A gold coin – a $50 American buffalo coin – was dropped into the kettle located at Hobby Lobby sometime on Friday, Dec. 20.
Major Becky Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army with her husband, Major Dale Simmons, is the one who discovered the coin as she was processing that day’s kettle contributions.
“It’s always exciting to find a gold coin or a gold bar in one of the kettles,” she said, adding that all Salvation Army locations hope for this kind of generosity every Christmas.
The coin was wrapped in a sheet of paper with a handwritten note, saying: “Dear Santa, Many years ago someone told me ‘The sun will come up again tomorrow’ and I’ve cherished this ever since. My only Christmas wish is that they know how much they mean to me. Merry Christmas.”
Simmons said she loved the quote, saying it reflects the work of The Salvation Army at Christmastime.
“It reminds me of the hope that The Salvation Army brings to so many families that we serve during the holidays,” she said, adding that about 600 local families received toys and/or food for Christmas last week from The Salvation Army of Michigan City.
The gold $50 coin found last Friday features a buffalo head. Its estimated value is approximately $1,500.
According to Simmons, the coin will be purchased by a supporter of The Salvation Army of Michigan City, and although this donor has chosen to remain anonymous, the family has offered to pay The Salvation Army the appraised value plus $200 in exchange for the coin.
“It’s really exciting to see such generous gifts given in total anonymity,” Simmons said. “Oftentimes one of the benefits of making a large gift is the tax write-off. But this person can’t because there is no proof that they gave a gift – it was completely out of the goodness of their heart.”
With a goal of raising $200,000 during the annual Christmas Campaign, Simmons hopes this gift will help meet this year’s campaign goal. Currently, The Salvation Army of Michigan City has met 76.7 percent of this goal, raising $153,494.12 since the start of the campaign, which runs through the end of the year.
The funds raised during the Christmas Campaign helped The Salvation Army serve more than 300 meals on Thanksgiving Day; and provided Christmas assistance to approximately 600 Michigan City families. It will also help fund programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City throughout the year.
For more information about the local Salvation Army, call 219-874-6885 or visit www.samichigancity.org.
