In brief
Sanitary District Board meets
MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Directors of the Sanitary District of Michigan City will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at 1100 E. 8th St. The agenda includes budget reports, a safety report, and updates on the Karwick Dumpsite Project, Cheney Run and Southgate Stormwater projects, Striebel Pond Renovation, Long Beach Sewer Project; and an update on the Begley / Concord Cleaners Contaminated Ground Water Plume.
New Carlisle council to meet
NEW CARLISLE — The New Carlisle Town Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Town Hall, 124 E. Michigan St. The agenda includes appointing of liaisons, discussion of town hiring policy, and consideration of a salary ordinance.
Marquette to host trivia night
MICHIGAN CITY — Marquette High School Performing Arts will host its inaugural Trivia Night on Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Scholl Student Center Commons. The alcohol-free event will begin at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Contestants are encouraged to bring food for their own table with snacks, baked goods, soda and water available for purchase. The cost is $10 per person, but registering early at MQTTPerformingArts@gmail.com can earn a discounted rate of $80 for a table of 10. There will be prizes, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing.
Breakfast with the Birds at Luhr
La PORTE — The La Porte County Park Department invited bird lovers to bundle up for a continental breakfast with feathered friends at a free Breakfast with the Birds event from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Luhr Park Nature Center. It’s a chance to relax, enjoy nature, and see how many species you can identify at feeding stations while strolling through this natural setting. The event is made possible with donations from the Pottawatomi Audubon Society for the bird feed and Family Express for the food inside for patrons. Luhr Park is located at 3178 S. CR-150W in La Porte. For more information, call 219-325-8315 or email lcparks@csinet.net.
NICTD Board meetings set
PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will meet in closed session at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, 1215 N. State Road 49 in Porter. The executive session will be to discuss litigation, collective bargaining, and the purchase or lease of real property. The regular monthly board meeting will follow at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.
