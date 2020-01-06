Michigan City Fire Department incidents:

JAN. 2

201 W. Kieffer Rd. - Medical assist, assist EMS

1816 Franklin St. - EMS call

8545 W. CR-400N - Extrication from vehicle

211 E. 6th St. - Vehicle accident with injuries

205 Union - Good intent call, other

4400 E. Michigan Blvd. - Medical assist, assist EMS

702 Poplar - Medical assist, assist EMS

212 Columbia - Medical assist, assist EMS

310 Thurman Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS

1515 Elston - EMS incident, other

124 S. Porter - Medical assist, assist EMS

118 Dunes Plaza - Medical assist, assist EMS

702 Ruth - Medical assist, assist EMS

Belle Road at U.S. 12 - Vehicle accident with injuries

JAN. 3

514 Greenwood Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS

5780 Franklin St. - Cancelled en route

218 S. Woodland Ave. - EMS incident, other

State Road 212 at Frazie Road - Vehicle accident with injuries

111 Skwiat Legion Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS

1101 E. Coolspring Ave. - System malfunction, other

1315 Pine St. - Medical assist, assist EMS

2 Easy St. - Medical assist, assist EMS

104 Valentine Ct. - Canceled en route

JAN. 4

309 E 7th Medical assist, assist EMS

104 Valentine Ct. Medical assist, assist EMS

326 E U.S. 20 Medical assist, assist EMS

122 Hazelwood Dr. Good intent call, other

6100 E Michigan Blvd. Good intent call, other

317 South Good intent call, other

411 E Harrison Unauthorized burning

702 Ruth Medical assist, assist EMS

114 Ridgeland Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS

JAN. 5

802 E U.S. 20 Medical assist, assist EMS

302 Village Road Medical assist, assist EMS

113 Freyer Road Good intent call, other

4300 Cleveland Ave. EMS incident, other

114 Ridgeland Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS

4128 Franklin Medical assist, assist EMS

613 Carlon Ct. Medical assist, assist EMS

347 Chestnut Medical assist, assist EMS

422 Douglas Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS

