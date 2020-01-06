Michigan City Fire Department incidents:
JAN. 2
201 W. Kieffer Rd. - Medical assist, assist EMS
1816 Franklin St. - EMS call
8545 W. CR-400N - Extrication from vehicle
211 E. 6th St. - Vehicle accident with injuries
205 Union - Good intent call, other
4400 E. Michigan Blvd. - Medical assist, assist EMS
702 Poplar - Medical assist, assist EMS
212 Columbia - Medical assist, assist EMS
310 Thurman Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS
1515 Elston - EMS incident, other
124 S. Porter - Medical assist, assist EMS
118 Dunes Plaza - Medical assist, assist EMS
702 Ruth - Medical assist, assist EMS
Belle Road at U.S. 12 - Vehicle accident with injuries
JAN. 3
514 Greenwood Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS
5780 Franklin St. - Cancelled en route
218 S. Woodland Ave. - EMS incident, other
State Road 212 at Frazie Road - Vehicle accident with injuries
111 Skwiat Legion Ave. - Medical assist, assist EMS
1101 E. Coolspring Ave. - System malfunction, other
1315 Pine St. - Medical assist, assist EMS
2 Easy St. - Medical assist, assist EMS
104 Valentine Ct. - Canceled en route
JAN. 4
309 E 7th Medical assist, assist EMS
104 Valentine Ct. Medical assist, assist EMS
326 E U.S. 20 Medical assist, assist EMS
122 Hazelwood Dr. Good intent call, other
6100 E Michigan Blvd. Good intent call, other
317 South Good intent call, other
411 E Harrison Unauthorized burning
702 Ruth Medical assist, assist EMS
114 Ridgeland Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS
JAN. 5
802 E U.S. 20 Medical assist, assist EMS
302 Village Road Medical assist, assist EMS
113 Freyer Road Good intent call, other
4300 Cleveland Ave. EMS incident, other
114 Ridgeland Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS
4128 Franklin Medical assist, assist EMS
613 Carlon Ct. Medical assist, assist EMS
347 Chestnut Medical assist, assist EMS
422 Douglas Ave. Medical assist, assist EMS
