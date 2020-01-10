GUN POINTED IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT

A man who Indiana State Police say pointed a gun at another driver on I-94 in Porter County in a road rage incident Friday morning was later arrested in Gary and charged with a felony. About 10:25 a.m., ISP received a report of a subject displaying a firearm, and located the suspect vehicle near the Burr Street exit, where 31-year-old Steven D. Krucina of Valparaiso was arrested with a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in the car. According to ISP, Krucina had been cut off by the driver of a silver Honda SUV near the State Road 249 exit in Portage, and then pointed a handgun at the other driver. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. Krucina is being held at the Porter County Jail on charges of pointing a firearm. Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta, who made the arrest, reminds motorists involved in a road rage incident to safely create distance from other involved parties and not to attempt to handle the situation on their own. After distance is created, motorists should contact 911.
