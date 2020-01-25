MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan-based Amerilodge Group is opening its sixth hotel in Indiana with the opening of a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Michigan City
Amerilodge Group has announced the opening of the hotel at 401 W. Kieffer Rd, just off I-94, only 58 miles away from Chicago and less than an hour from South Bend.
The 90-room hotel will feature the newest design for the Holiday Inn Express brand, “Introducing ... Formula Blue,” general manager Brooke James said.
“The guestrooms will include a flexible work space; functional storage units, providing horizontal luggage storage; convenient moveable seating allowing guests to use the space in ways that work best for them; and a newly designed decor for the guestroom,” she said.
“The open lobby design will enable guests, in particular the business traveler, to be able to connect and fulfill their overall technology needs.”
Additional hotel amenities include an indoor swimming pool, exercise room, and complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as fax and copy services, James said.
The hotel also offers more than 1,100 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 100 people.
“It gives us great pleasure to be able to bring a clean, modern, and technology friendly driven lodging accommodation to the Michigan City community,” said Asad Malik, president and CEO of Amerilodge Group.
“With the Formula Blue Concept, we expect this to be an award-winning hotel and the preferred lodging choice for the business and leisure travelers in the Michigan City and La Porte County area.”
“On behalf of the Amerilodge Group this has been a very exciting project, that I am proud to be a part of,” said Courtney Graham, regional director of operations.
“We love the beauty of the city, and are looking forward to our guests enjoying our beautiful property.”
James said, “A lot of hard work went into the opening of this property and we are so glad to be able to share this amazing hotel with the community.”
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites is expected to add more than 25 jobs to the community.
“Summer is a great time to visit with Lake Michigan just minutes down Franklin Street,” according to James. “During the fall, your family can have a weekend full of wholesome fun enjoying Notre Dame Football and local fall activities like apple orchards and corn mazes.”
The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets mall is just four miles away, she said, and “We are also only 10 minutes away from Blue Chip Casino, Hotel and Spa in Michigan City; and Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan is just across state line.”
For more information or reservations, call 219-243-8300 or visit hiexpress.com/michigancity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.