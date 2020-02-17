COOLSPRING TWP. — A Porter County resident was killed when his car slammed into a utility pole Monday morning in a rural area just south of Michigan City, according to authorities.
About 8:51 a.m., La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a crash in the 2100 North block of Wozniak Road in unincorporated Coolspring Township, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies Ken Etchison and Bobby Greer arrived on the scene first and found a sedan that had driven off of the east side of Wozniak Road, just south of Orchard Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation of the crash scene determined that a red 2015 Nissan had been traveling south on Wozniak Road, police said.
For an unknown reason, the vehicle drove left of the center line and across the northbound lane of traffic. It then left the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a NIPSCO utility pole before coming to rest, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver and lone occupant of the Nissan was identified as 53-year-old Chesterton resident Michael A. Toth, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Toth was pronounced dead at the scene by the La Porte County Coroner’s Office. Toxicology results are pending.
Wozniak Road was closed in both directions for about two hours for crash cleanup and investigation.
The speed limit in the area is 35 mph.
Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by the Coolspring Township Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, Cloverleaf Garage and NIPSCO.
