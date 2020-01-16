MICHIGAN CITY – It took a while for winter to arrive in Northwest Indiana this season, but it has – and with a vengeance.
After a storm last week caused flooding and erosion issues on the lakefront, a second storm system moving in Friday will not only continue to pound the lakefront, but usher in the coldest temperatures of the season, and possibly the first significant snowfall.
On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern half of Indiana, most of Michigan and Illinois, and northwest Ohio that will take effect at 3 p.m. Friday and last until noon Saturday.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with snow accumulations of 2-4 inches, a glaze of ice, and winds gusting to 35 mph.
"A messy winter system could make travel difficult across the area Friday night into Saturday morning," the NWS said. Hazardous conditions north of U.S. 30 will be the result of snow-covered roads and a light glaze of ice, while south of U.S. 30 hazardous driving conditions will be caused by a mixture of wet snow and ice.
Friday evening snow is expected to transition to sleet and then freezing rain Friday night into Saturday morning, and change over to all rain late Saturday morning before frigid temperatures take over, the Weather Service predicts.
The seasonably cool temperatures arrived early Thursday and northwest winds will continue to bring colder air into the area, according to the Weather Service. Highs Thursday did not reach freezing and lows Thursday night were in the teens, but the worst is yet to come.
"The storm system that we have talked about for several days will be knocking on our doorstep with snow overspreading the area from southwest to northeast late Friday afternoon into Friday evening," NWS predicts.
"The snow will transition to a period of sleet and freezing rain in some areas Friday night. A lot of questions remain as to how fast the warmer air arrives and how far north it makes it. There are some indications that snow amounts could be higher than forecast..."
Snow totals predicted as of Thursday afternoon – 2-4 inches – "are a best guess and are likely to change," the Weather Service said.
"The takeaway is travel issues are likely Friday night into Saturday. Colder air will sweep back in Saturday night into the start of the work week," with highs Sunday and Monday only in the teens.
The snow is expected to transition to sleet and freezing rain overnight Friday, with up to .10 inches of ice in some areas, with increasing winds and decreasing temperatures Saturday – overnight lows Saturday, Sunday and Monday could drop near zero, with wind chills below zero. That will change any lingering rain back to snow, and is expected to bring lake effect snows to some areas of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory for La Porte, Porter and Berrien counties expired Thursday, but another will be in effect Saturday.
"Winds will pick up Saturday afternoon and evening from the northwest, causing issues along the beaches and nearshore waters of southeast Lake Michigan," according to the Weather Service. "Significant beach erosion will be possible starting Saturday afternoon into at least Sunday morning."
A Gale Watch and Small Craft Advisory for Lake Michigan waters from Michigan City to New Buffalo will go into effect late Friday and last through Sunday morning. It says waves of 2-4 feet Friday will build to 8-14 feet, and occasionally 18 feet, on Saturday.
Also in effect will be a Lakeshore Flood Watch, which says "additional beach erosion is possible as well as lakeshore flooding along the immediate lakeshore."
The official, but subject to change, forecast for the Michigan City area calls for a 40 percent chance of snow after 3 p.m. Friday, with southeast winds and a high near 30. Snow will continue until about 3 a.m., possibly mixed with rain and sleet between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent, with 3-5 inches of snow and sleet possible.
The Weather Service forecast discussion, however, says areas of La Porte and Berrien counties near the lake could see nothing but snow, with the heaviest amounts near the state line.
Saturday will see rain before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow, then snow showers after 3 p.m. The high will be 39. Winds from the west could gust as high as 40 mph, and there is a 90 percent chance of precipitation, with little or no new accumulation expected.
"Somewhat of a flash freeze is likely as temperatures plunge below freezing," the forecast discussion says. "Lake effect snow will develop and should persist through early next week with significant accumulations possible in La Porte and Berrien counties."
Saturday night will be windy with a low of 9; Sunday will be cold and breezy with a high near 17; Sunday night there is a 40 percent chance of snow and lows around 13; and Martin Luther King Day will be cloudy and cold with a 50 percent chance of snow and a high about 20. Temperatures are not expected to get back above freezing until Wednesday.
PROVING PAVILION A BAD IDEA
A lakeshore advocacy group opposed to construction of a new banquet center in the Indiana Dunes State Park says recent weather damage to the lakefront shows why construction is a bad idea.
– Page A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.