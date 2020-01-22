Pressel to hosts meetings in LP, LX
La PORTE – State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, will host two public meetings Saturday to hear from members of the community and discuss issues being considered during the current legislative session. The first meeting will be from 9-10 a.m. at the La Porte County Public Library, 904 Indiana Ave. in La Porte. The second meeting will be from 11 a.m. to noon at the La Crosse Public Library, 307 E. Main St. in LaCrosse.
Pressel will discuss legislation he has introduced as well as top issues being discussed. District residents can contact Pressel at h20@iga.in.gov or call 317-232-9600. Lawmakers are currently in session and must conclude business no later than March 14.
Youth Leaderships Commission meets
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Youth Leadership Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the West Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes discussion of fundraisers, interactive community activities and appointment of a ninth member.
Tourism Board meeting Jan. 28
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau Board of Managers will meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month in 2020. The first meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the LPCCVB office in Marquette Mall, 4073 S. Franklin St. in Michigan City.
County Plan Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The La Porte County Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Meeting Room 3 at the La Porte County Complex. The agenda includes discussion of driveway fees and partial building permit fees.
NWI Food Council hosts Food Expo
HOBART – The NWI Food Council is hosting its fourth annual FED: Food Expo & Discussion, a day-long event on Feb. 7, at County Line Orchard, County Line Road and Cleveland Street in Hobart. The collaborative event includes panel discussions, workshops, locally-sourced lunch, and admittance to the Expo, which features local businesses, farms and food-focused organizations.
Topics include: Composting, Food Sovereignty, Advocacy and Storytelling, Indigenous Food, Fermentation, Breadmaking, Regenerative Farming and Gardening, Land Use and Access. Keynote speaker is Sherri Dugger from the Women Food and Agriculture Network. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door and include lunch. Tickets and sponsorship information are available at nwifoodcouncil.org/fed.
