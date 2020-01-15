PNW online programs nationally ranked

WESTVILLE – Purdue University Northwest College of Nursing programs have been recognized among the best in the country in the U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings released Tuesday.
PNW ranks 39th nationally among the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs. The online RN-to-BSN program, now in its 11th year, is one of the undergraduate degree programs offered by the PNW College of Nursing, a National League for Nursing Center of Excellence.
PNW is also ranked 77th nationally among the Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs. A master’s degree in nursing can pave the way for more advanced roles in administration and leadership, according to Lisa Hopp, dean of the PNW College of Nursing. PNW’s program has gained national recognition in only its second year, she said.
“The PNW College of Nursing is proud to be recognized among our peers in higher education for the quality of our programs, the outstanding credentials of our faculty and the support and flexibility we offer to our students,” Hopp said. “Our programs are designed to meet the challenges of today’s health care environment as well as the needs of working nurses.
“Our top-50 ranking for our popular online RN-to-BSN program, and the recognition of our fast-growing online MSN program, show we are responding to those needs.”
U.S. News ranks undergraduate online programs based on factors that weigh how the programs are being delivered and their effectiveness at awarding affordable degrees in a reasonable amount of time.
The rankings are based on data each program reports to U.S. News and a peer reputation survey. The RN-to-BSN is the only 100 percent online degree offered by PNW and it received a score of 82 on a 100-point scale, sharing the position with eight other programs.
For comparison, Indiana University received a score of 86; Ball State an 85; Rutgers-Camden an 82; Wisconsin-Milwaukee an 81; and Florida International an 80.
U.S. News ranks online nursing master’s degree programs based on statistical surveys of 183 accredited colleges and universities offering these programs during the 2019-20 academic year. PNW received a score of 73 on a 100-point scale.
For comparison, the University of Indianapolis scored 76; Ferris State 75; East Tennessee State 73; Michigan-Flint 73; Northern Illinois 72; and University of St. Francis 73.
For the full listings, visit usnews.com/online.
