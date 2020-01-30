Karstens’ Club hosts 16th Chili Cookoff
MICHIGAN CITY — The Jerry Karstens’ Athletic Scholarship Board will host the 16th annual Karstens’ Club Challenge Chili Cook Off on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at the DAV Lodge, 2301 Ohio St. in Michigan City. The scholarship fund was created in 2003 in memory of Jerome Karstens, who devoted nearly 50 years to Michigan City sports. The Karstens’ Club Challenge Chili Cook Off is one of the fundraisers held each year to help support the JKAS Fund.
Tickets will be sold for a $5 donation at the door and guests can vote for their favorite chili to place the top three clubs in the finals, with the winner earning the Karstens’ Chili-Head Traveling Trophy. For more information, contact MC Parks Supt. Jeremy Kienitz at 219-873-1506.
LP County Park Board to meet
La PORTE — The La Porte County Parks and Recreation Board will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Red Mill County Park’s Smith Hall, 0185 S. Holmesville Rd. in La Porte. The agenda includes reports on 2019 park awards, park counts, maintenance and construction.
There will also be discussion of Coolspring Township funds for Creek Ridge; the donation of land donation from the La Porte County Park Foundation to develop property as Sebert County Park; and a Healthcare Foundation of La Porte grant to revitalize the county Bikeways system.
Knowledge Feast breakfast planned
MICHIGAN CITY — The LaPorte County Drug-Free Partnership will host a “Knowledge Feast” breakfast meeting in the NIEF Building at 402 Franklin St. in Michigan City at 8 a.m. Monday. Featured speaker will be Mimi Gardner, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker for HealthLinc, who will discuss the relationship between Mental Health and Substance Use.
The event will also feature presentations by grant recipients explaining the evidence-based programs and how they will help prevent or reduce substance use. Register online at dfpmimigardner.eventbrite.com. For more information call 219-250-3070 or visit drugfreelaporte county.org.
Board of Works meets Monday
MICHIGAN CITY — The Board of Public Works & Safety will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes requests to install a temporary construction entrance at the corner of Michigan Boulevard and Motts Parkway; the use of Westcott Park for the Patch Harborside Heritage 17th annual celebration; and approval of a contract with Haas & Associates for engineering work.
