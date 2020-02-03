MICHIGAN CITY —Leadership La Porte County is teaming up with the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership and Unity Foundation to provide an affordable opportunity for interested county residents to visit the State Legislature.
Leadership La Porte County said the bus trip is ideal for individuals who have business with state officials, are aspiring to run for office, or have never visited the state legislature in Indianapolis.
They also said this is a great opportunity to see legislation in action and to meet with La Porte County legislators.
The trip is offered as part of the Leadership La Porte County 36th class. A few seats are available for community residents on a first-come first-served basis. High school students are also invited to participate.
The bus will leave La Porte at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, and return around 6 p.m.
Attendees can take a tour of the historic Capitol building, visit committees, and view the House and Senate, which are expected to be in session. A box lunch with local legislators is included. The cost of the trip is $30 and includes the bus transportation and lunch.
“We are excited to partner with Leadership La Porte County on this year’s trip and offer this educational and networking experience to our Chamber members,” said Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
Mike Riehle, president of Chamber Service for LEAP, added, “The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership truly appreciates the initiatives of Leadership La Porte County in promoting advocacy at the state level and applauds the Unity Foundation for their partnership in these efforts.
“We believe advocating for our members as well as our community should be a primary focus in today’s environment as we strive to create a better quality of place.
“Education through trips to our State House provides a much-needed look at how things get done and showcases what our legislative representatives are doing for our respective regions!”
“We are grateful for the financial support of the Unity Foundation and the opportunity to invite Chamber members to join us. We welcome any interested community member to participate,” said Leadership La Porte County executive director Monica Komasinski.
“Unity Foundation supports education at all levels including learning how government works. People will see first-hand what’s behind the headlines, meet new people and talk directly with our legislators,” said Maggi Spartz, Unity president.
For questions, or to reserve your seat, contact Leadership La Porte County at 325-8223 or info@leadership laportecounty.com.
