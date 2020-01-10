SC School Board to meet
UNION MILLS – The South Central Board of School Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the School Board Room at 9808 S. CR-600W in Union Mills. The agenda includes board reorganization, a presentation from the SERT Team, and the first reading of new/update NEOLA policies.
Braun's Mobile Office in Westville
WESTVILLE – U.S. Senator Mike Braun announced his team will be bringing its Mobile Offices to Westville to allow constituents to meet directly with staff to discuss legislative and policy issues, or to get help working with a federal agency. The Mobile Office will be at the Westville Town Hall's Community Room, 100 Setser Dr. (Westville Shopping Center on U.S. 421) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Public Art Committee to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Public Art Committee will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Mayors Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes approval of a marketing plan, unveiling of photos for the City Council Chambers, and reports on the Native American Project, a new Festival of Lights sculpture, the new Master Plan, the Uptown Plaza, and new sculptures for 2020.
River Basin Commission in La Crosse
La CROSSE – The Kankakee and Yellow River Basin Commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at The Center of LaCrosse, 100 S. Washington St. in LaCrosse. The agenda includes approval of the 2020 budget, an update on problem tree and debris removal plans, a report from the Technical Committee, and verification of areas subject to assessments beginning in 2021.
Following the regular meeting, the commission will conduct an informational meeting for La Porte County residents, with executive director Scott Pelath making a presentation on the current condition of the Kankakee and Yellow rivers, and the commission’s 40-year work plan to address mounting water resource challenges. The public will be encouraged to ask questions and make suggestions regarding the future of both rivers. For more information, email sdpelath@gmail.com or kankakeeriverbasin@gmail.com.
Viscolosy to host Town Forum at PNW
WESTVILLE – U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky will host a series of Town Forums throughout the First Congressional District in January, including a stop at Purdue University Northwest in Westville. “I am looking forward to the 2020 Town Forums and hearing directly from residents about their issues of concern and how I can best serve and represent their interests this coming year,” Visclosky said. The Westville forum will be Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. in the PNW Library Student and Faculty Building at 1401 S. U.S. 421.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.