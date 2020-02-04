Inmates from the Indiana State Prison took advantage of the unseasonably warm weather to do a little community service work last week, according to the Mayor's Office. "We are very fortunate to have great weather this winter, but with that comes unfortunate litter," Mayor Duane Parry said.
So a Indiana State Prison Community Service Work crew, under the direction of Officer Bob Storey, assisted with a major cleanup project along the Meijer Drive complex and the corridor along the AMC Theatre property. Numerous bags of refuse were collected and disposed of, ridding the area of unsightly trash and debris, the statement said.
Parry said he would personally like to thank Indiana State Prison Superintendent Ron Neal "for his support of our community, helping make Michigan City a city to be proud of."
