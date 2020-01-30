KINGSBURY — La Porte County and Indiana officials have announced a $1 million state grant to permit connection of a county rail spur at Kingsbury Industrial Park with the CSX mainline.
County officials said Thursday they have reached agreement with the state on a $1 million Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) performance-based grant to support the connection of La Porte County’s $6 million rail spur at Kingsbury Industrial Park with the CSX mainline adjacent to the park’s southern border.
The agreement to connect the KIP rail spur with the CSX mainline was approved at Wednesday’s La Porte County Redevelopment Commission meeting.
“With this increased connectivity, KIP, which was previously designated by CSX as a ‘Select Site’ for prospective developers, will be one of the few industrial parks in the nation that can be served by two Class I rail carriers,” said RDC president Randy Novak.
“This connection is expected to increase opportunities for economic investment and job creation in La Porte County and the surrounding region.”
Novak said getting this connection to CSX in place was a “key to opening up KIP to the entire CSX logistics chain.
“By now having the north/south rail spur at KIP connected on the south edge of the park to CSX, we’re also working hard at getting the north end of the spur connected directly with the CN Railroad that runs along the north side of the park.”
Dr. Vidya Kora, La Porte County Commissioner and Redevelopment Commission member, hailed the public/private partnership necessary to secure the grant.
He recognized “the support we’ve received from our local legislators, including Rep. Jim Pressel and Sen. Mike Bohacek, who have worked tirelessly to make KIP as attractive as possible for job creation.
“We’ve also had to secure significant private sector commitments by JBC Rail, NIPSCO and others for rail-served investment in the park and had to commit to certain deliverables in order for the state to provide the grant.”
Jim Staton, senior vice president and chief business development officer to the IEDC, agreed.
“We talk frequently about economic development being a team sport, and it’s encouraging to see the collaborative efforts put forth by all involved in this project,” Staton said.
“Increasing connectivity in this region of the state is going to go a long way in impacting future job creation efforts, and we look forward to seeing the number of Hoosiers impacted for generations to come.”
The IEDC offered La Porte County up to $1 million from the Industrial Development Grant Fund, which provides assistance to communities making infrastructure investments in support of economic development opportunities.
The incentives are performance-based, meaning the county must meet certain milestones and deliverables to collect and maintain funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.