No coronavirus in Porter County
VALPARAISO — The Porter County Health Department announced Friday that a patient potentially infected with the novel coronavirus does not have the infection. Lab tests performed by the Centers for Disease Control were negative for the presence of coronavirus; the patient’s condition improved; and the individual was discharged Friday, the Health Department announced.
It was reported on Tuesday that the person was traveling through Porter County and showed some symptoms of the flu-like virus. The patient was hospitalized and quarantined. The Health Department said the collaboration of local, state and federal agencies helped quickly handle and diagnose the patient.
MCPD to accept credit, debit cards
MICHIGAN CITY — To help alleviate some of the stress of receiving a City Ordinance Violation or parking ticket, the Michigan City Police Department will now accept credit/debit card payments over the phone for parking violations and animal violations. Such citations can now be paid in person, via U.S. mail, or over the phone.
To pay an ordinance violation over the phone, call 219-874-3221 and ask for the Records Division during normal business hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; and Friday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Common Council to meet Tuesday
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes a resolution honoring the League of Women Voters on its 100th anniversary, an ordinances on council rules and procedures, changes to the landscaping ordinance and several appointments.
Programs for caregivers of adults
MICHIGAN CITY — Caregivers for older adult are invited to a Lunch & Learn: Education Programs for Caregivers of Older Adults program, sponsored by REAL Services, Inc. and Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana. The free series allows caregivers to learn about many care giving topics and network with fellow caregivers. Monthly sessions are held on the first Tuesday at noon.
Topics in 2020 include Feb. 4, Meeting with Funeral Homes – Planning; March 3, Protecting Your Identity; April 7, Medicare – Dual Eligibility & More. Sessions are held at Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City, 4300 Cleveland Ave. For reservations, call 574-284-7132 or 800-552-7928, ext. 7132.
River Basin TAC committee to meet
KNOX — The Kankakee and Yellow River Basin Development Commission’s Technical Advisory Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. (CST) Wednesday in the County Commissioner’s chambers at the Starke County Annex, 53 Mound St. in Knox. The agenda includes review of Thayer Farm site visit, a logjam management update and a presentation from Jacob Mark of IDNR on work to certify the boundaries of the Kankakee River Basin.
Toddlin’ to Jesus to start
MICHIGAN CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1237 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, invites parents or guardians and their children from birth to age 4 to “Toddlin’ to Jesus,” a free music class for babies and tots on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Children are taught about God’s love through stories, songs, and movement. Please call 219-872-4419 for more information and to register. The next session begins Feb. 4.
