Veterans Commission to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Veterans Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Friday in the Mayor's Conference Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes election of officers, a discussion on the future direction of the commission, and a possible job and information fair for veterans.
MacNeil to discuss bluebirds
CHESTERTON – Kay MacNeil, known as “The Bluebird Lady of Frankfurt,” will lead a discussion on bluebirds Saturday at Chesterton Feed & Garden Center. MacNeil has been birding since she was a child and has been setting up bluebird trails since the 1980s in Chicago's southern suburbs. She had a TV show on local Frankfort TV and her yard has been featured twice in Chicagoland Gardening Magazine.
“Bird feeding is a fascinating and enjoyable hobby for old and young alike," said Chuck Roth, owner of Chesterton Feed & Garden Center. "Seeing the flash of blue and hearing the beautiful song of an Eastern Bluebird at your feeder is the ultimate reward of bird feeding.” The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 400 Locust St. in Chesterton. For information or directions, call 219-926-2790.
CYA program hosts Bowl-A-Thon
La PORTE – To mark January as National Mentoring Month, Family Advocate’s Court Youth Advocate (CYA) Program will host its annual Bowl-A-Thon on Jan. 25 at Casey’s Lanes in La Porte. Last year, the mayor of La Porte and Michigan City signed a proclamation recognizing January as Mentoring Month to “encourage our community to celebrate the benefits of mentoring and the impact it has on young people.”
The Bowl-A-Thon will be “Harry Potter” themed, using the tagline “The Magic is in Our Choices.” All proceeds help assist struggling youth involved in juvenile court, and provide support for academic and personal growth, life skills and positive peer relationships. Funding also helps CYA recruit and train adult volunteers to work with youth by mentoring and non-punitive involvement. For information on volunteering, contact Brenda Stellema at 219-324-3385. Team registration and sponsorship information is available at lpfamilyadvocates.com.
Michigan City BZA to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes approval of findings and orders for several past open petitions.
Board of Health quarterly meeting
La PORTE – The La Porte County Board of Health will hold its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in meeting room 3 of the La Porte County Complex, 809 State St. in La Porte.
Correction
In the article “Council deadlocks on new president" in Saturday's News-Dispatch, the outgoing La Porte County Council vice president was misidentified. Council member Jeff Santana is the outgoing VP.
