MORE WREATHS FOR YOUR MONEY

Photos by Jeff MayesRemembering Our Veterans thanks everyone who participated in the Wreaths Across America program on Dec. 14, when sponsors and volunteers helped place a record 855 wreaths at the graves of veterans in Greenwood, Swan Lake and St. Stanislaus cemeteries. And they want to do more in 2020. "It is no secret that our ultimate goal has always been to place a wreath at every veterans grave, not only in Michigan City, but throughout La Porte County," said Keith Harris of Remembering OUr Veterans. "This may seem an insurmountable task, but we are confident that in time our community will rise up to meet that challenge." The goal for 2020 will be to obtain over 1,000 sponsorships, and the national Wreaths Across America organization will “sweeten the pot” to help. The organization always gives one free wreath for every two sponsored, but from now through Jan. 15, it will give one free wreath for every paid sponsorship of $15. Harris is hoping for 100 sponsorships by Jan. 15, so the first 200 wreaths will be ready for next December. For information, call 219-229-2389 or email kharris@rememberingourveteransinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.