La PORTE — Last year, January was proclaimed National Mentoring Month in La Porte and Michigan City by three respective mayors, inviting the communities to celebrate the benefits of mentoring and the impact it has on young people.
Mentoring is important since it makes such a positive impact in the life of a youth who needs a caring adult to invest time to make a difference, according to Brenda Stellema, director of the Court Youth Advocate program for Family Advocates, Inc.
The La Porte County Mentoring Collaborative, sponsored in part by United Way of La Porte County, helps in these efforts to provide quality mentoring programs that are proven to build healthy relationships, improve school attendance and academic achievement, promote responsible decision-making and provide skills to better navigate relationship at school, socially and at home, Stellema said.
The Collaborative is hosting a “Celebrating Our Youth” luncheon on Jan. 30 at the Silver Palace in La Porte from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are available from any of the agencies involved in the Collaborative or via RSVP to info@unitedwaylpc.org by Wednesday.
Community members are invited to enjoy lunch provided by Indiana United Ways, Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, and American Licorice to learn how local organizations are changing lives and impacting the community through mentoring.
Youth serving agencies involved in this collaborative are:
• La Porte Slicers School-based Mentoring Program: Designed for students who need consistent, supportive adults in their lives, the program helps with goal setting, problem solving and celebrates successes. “A mentor is someone who walks before you to guide you and alongside you to show you what you can do” is the program’s guiding principle. Contact Bert Sappenfield at 219-362-3102, ext. 61027, or bsappenfield@lpcsc.k12.in.us.
• Youth Service Bureau’s School Buddies Program: This program offers one-to-one mentoring at schools in La Porte County. Mentors spend one hour a week eating lunch, playing games and talking with elementary school students. Contact Stephanie Fleshman at 219-362-9587, ext. 107, or schoolbuddies@csinet.net
• The Boys & Girls Club’s Al Whitlow Experience: The AWE Program is offered to children 5-18 in the Charles Westcott Club; it’s extension in Pine and Springfield elementary schools. It provides a combination of one-on-one, group and peer mentoring while meeting weekly with students; volunteer mentors build relationships with their mentee and help them pursue “their greatest future.” Contact 219-873-2298 or myclub@bgclub mc.org.
• Family Advocate’s CYA Program: This program aims to match struggling youth who want someone to talk to about their concerns; to be a positive role model and to interact with. A Court Youth Advocate listens, understands and represents the best interest of the youth. Tutoring, sharing a movie, bowling or just making a phone call are supportive ways to make a positive difference. Contact Brenda Stellema at 219-324-3385 or bstellema@lpfamily advocates.com.
• MCAS Safe Harbor’s H40 Mentoring Program: MCAS students meet with a mentor for one hour a week at the child’s school, under the support of the Hours for Ours site coordinator, playing games, talking and building relationships based on trust and support. The mentor is an emotional “cheerleader” for the child as he/she grows and begins to realize their potential. Contact Abby May at 219-873-2026, ext. 8750, or amay@educatemc.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.