La PORTE — A La Porte County courthouse security guard charged with possession of child pornography last year will not serve any prison time.
Joseph J. Lopez, a civilian employee of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Department for 18 years, was sentenced on Jan. 17 to four years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
The first two years of the sentence are to be executed in the La Porte County Community Correction program. If Lopez completes his first six months of work release successfully, he may serve the remainder of those two years on electronic monitoring.
The final two years of Lopez’s sentence are to be served on probation.
Lopez pleaded guilty in November to the Level 5 felony count of possession of child pornography he faced, and a presentence investigation and psychosexual evaluation were ordered.
In exchange for his plea, his Level 6 felony count of possession of child pornography was dismissed.
Lopez, who worked security at the courthouses in Michigan City and La Porte, was arrested last winter for allegedly having downloaded thousands of images and videos of child pornography to several laptop computers and thumb drives.
Sheriff John Boyd confirmed that the devices were personal property that did not belong to the county.
Michigan City Police were alerted to Lopez’s activity in December 2018 in a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which reported that a pornographic image of a girl around 8 or 9 years old had been uploaded to the Microsoft search engine Bing on Nov. 21, 2018.
The IP address for the user who uploaded the photo belonged to Lopez, who was arrested while working security at the courthouse in La Porte on March 6, 2019.
According to the police report in the case, Lopez admitted to having collected child porn for about three years, getting his material from various websites, and by doing reverse image searches on Bing.
“Lopez said this is a pastime and that he was being bad,” Detective Sgt. Matt Barr wrote in his report. “He said he is 50 and on his own, and that is what he does.”
Lopez also reportedly told police that he had never made child pornography nor had he sought out children for sexual gratification.
According to the terms of his plea agreement, Lopez will be required to register as a sex offender; may not own a computer unless it is equipped with “Covenant Eyes” and is monitored by probation; and must participate in therapy for child pornography offenders.
