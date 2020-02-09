La PORTE – Former La Porte City Councilman Tim Stabosz has filed to run for La Porte County Auditor in the Republican Primary in May.
Stabosz recently completed his second term on the City Council and was a candidate for mayor of La Porte in last year’s Republican primary.
During his tenure on the council, Stabosz served on the Finance Committee, responsible for creating the city budget; and also served on the Planning, Traffic, and Historic Preservation Commissions. He was also the council’s liaison to the Redevelopment Commission, which supports economic development in the city.
A 28-year La Porte County resident, Stabosz graduated from DePaul University with a B.S. in Accounting in 1990, took the CPA exam that same year, and was hired by the federal government as a financial institution examiner/auditor.
He said it was during that time that he “developed a passion for financial analysis and investing, which dates back to my first purchase of common stock when I was 10 years old.”
Currently self-employed as a private investor, Stabosz said, “My background in business, finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, and investing is well suited to fulfill the requirements of the auditor position, and I respectfully present my candidacy and credentials to the public on that basis.
“The auditor’s job is an incredibly important one, as it involves making sure that monies paid out are proper and legitimate claims against the county, as well as ensuring that property tax bills accurately reflect the rates duly authorized by units of local government.”
He called it a key office in serving the public.
“The auditor is both a protector of public assets and a watchdog for taxpayers,” Stabosz said.
“I believe my background, analytical skills, sense of purpose and resolve, adherence to principle, and reputation for honesty and integrity well qualify me for this position, and it would be a great honor to be bestowed this solemn responsibility by the electorate.”
A self-made business and financial professional, Stabosz has published a number of “top idea” articles on the financial website Seeking Alpha; has waged public accountability campaigns against excessive executive pay in companies in which he was an owner; and possesses a “dynamic history of small business entrepreneurship,” he said.
He has also served as the treasurer of various charities over the years and currently serves on the Board of Directors of the nationwide non-profit Parents Television Council. He also serves as vice president of the La Porte-based People Engaged in Preservation, and has served as chair and co-chair of that non-profit’s renowned Christmas Candlelight Tour.
He said public service comes naturally.
“The truth is, public service is in my blood,” Stabosz said. “People like Ken Layton and Sherry Waters, or the late Teresa Ludlow and Teresa Shuter, are my examples, towering figures who I seek to emulate, public servants and dedicated professionals through-and-through.
“I have been very fortunate in my own life, economically, and being grateful for all that I have, I seek to give back. I can think of no better way to serve my community than this, in an area in which I am exceptionally well qualified by background, experience, and temperament.”
He said he will work to keep people’s trust.
“I assure the public that, if elected, I will do everything I can to protect public assets, build public trust and confidence in county government, and provide assurance that the ‘store’ is being properly minded.”
