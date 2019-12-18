Hope for Holidays food giveaway
VALPARAISO – The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is providing holiday food assistance to families with its annual “Hope For The Holidays” Mobile Markets. A Porter County Distribution – open to residents of La Porte County as well – will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Teresa of Avila at 1604 E. Lincoln Way in Valparaiso.
Families attending Hope For The Holidays will receive ham, potatoes, onions, carrots, bananas and more. Also available will be resources and services provided by community partners from Northshore Healthcare, Geminus, Regional Mental Health and more. Santa will be on hand as well to meet the children. To volunteer, donate, or get food assistance, visit foodbanknwi.org.
La Porte to beef up seat belt patrols
La PORTE – The La Porte Police Department will be conducting 35 hours of additional Comprehensive Highway Injury Reduction Program funded traffic safety patrols from Dec. 20 through Jan. 6. Patrol officers will be working in all parts of the city with a primary focus of enforcing seat belt and child restraint laws, while also strictly enforcing all other traffic laws.
“The time period around Christmas and New Years was chosen because it is a good time for us to remember that one of the best things we can do for our loved ones is to always make sure they are properly restrained when in a motor vehicle,” Capt. Pat Hemphill said. “The greatest way to prevent injury or death in a motor vehicle crash is to be buckled up 100 percent of the time.” The traffic safety grant program is funded with federal highway safety money and administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
New ag courses offered at Ivy Tech
VALPARAISO – Ivy Tech-Valparaiso is offering an Agriculture Grain Systems Certificate that can be completed in one year through a six-course program. The first three classes will be offered in the spring 2020 semester: Agriculture Safety, Basic Electricity, and Motors and Motor Controls. The remaining three classes are Introduction to Welding, Grain Systems and Programmable Logic Controllers. Interested students can apply at IvyTech.edu/ApplyNow. Classes begin Jan. 13. For specific questions about classes or class times, call Suzan Perry at 219-476-4740.
NY Eve Party to benefit scholarships
La PORTE – The Kiwanis Club of La Porte and Rotary Club of La Porte are raising money for their scholarship programs to benefit youth of La Porte with an inaugural New Year's Eve Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, beginning at 8 p.m. The evening will include a photo booth, wine pull, food vendors, tip boards, games, champagne toast and more. Cor Lite will be performing along with Apple Sound Productions DJs. Tickets are $25 each or $300 for a table of 10. All the funds raised will go to youth scholarships. For information, visit bit.ly/2CEJYFD or check the Kiwanis or Rotary Club on Facebook. Sponsorships are available by contacting Ron Schafer at ronschafer@csinet.net.
