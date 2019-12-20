THE FORCE IS WITH THEM EARLY

Newborn babies at Franciscan Health hospitals got to share in the excitement of the opening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” as newborns in the Family Birth Centers were gifted hand-knit caps inspired by the Baby Yoda character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” At Franciscan Health Michigan City however, Amelia Williams didn't seem too thrilled to meet another of the series' characters.
Ollis spent the Christmas season knitting because her favorite childhood movie was "Star Wars" and she is grateful to the Crafty Grannies of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point for donating some of the yarn for the caps, including this one worn by Colson Jones at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
The Yoda cap worn by newborn Janiya Tillman at Franciscan Health Michigan City was created by Erin Ollis of Crown Point, who specializes in art, crafts and painting while raising three children of her own, and three large dogs.
Newborn babies at Franciscan Health hospitals got to share in the excitement of the opening of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” as newborns in the Family Birth Centers were gifted hand-knit caps inspired by the Baby Yoda character from the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” At Franciscan Health Michigan City however, Amelia Williams didn't seem too thrilled to meet another of the series' characters.
Photos provided / Franciscan Health
Ollis spent the Christmas season knitting because her favorite childhood movie was "Star Wars" and she is grateful to the Crafty Grannies of First United Methodist Church of Crown Point for donating some of the yarn for the caps, including this one worn by Colson Jones at Franciscan Health Michigan City.
Nurse Brittany Cady also got into the Star Wars character while holding newborn Lucien Avina in the birthing center at Franciscan Health Hammond.
The Yoda cap worn by newborn Janiya Tillman at Franciscan Health Michigan City was created by Erin Ollis of Crown Point, who specializes in art, crafts and painting while raising three children of her own, and three large dogs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.