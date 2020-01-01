SANTAS BRING GIFTS FOR SALVATION ARMY

Dozens of Santas and other holiday characters took part in the 2019 SantaCon pub crawl, which raised $1,000 for the Salvation Army of Michigan City. Participating establishments included the host St. Joe Club, American Legion Skwiat Post, Chappy's Stadium Inn, Three Sheets Bar & Grill, and Knuckleheads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.