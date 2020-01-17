South Shore announces substitute busing for Sunday
MICHIGAN CITY — The South Shore Line plans to provide substitute bus service between South Bend and Michigan City's Carroll Avenue station for two trains on Sunday in response to a frigid temperatures forecast.
Service is suspended to and from Hudson Lake while substitute bus service is in effect. South Shore encourages Hudson Lake passengers to board at the Carroll Avenue Station for train service.
The busing will impact only West Bound Train 502 (departing South Bend at 7:45 a.m. ET) and West Bound Train 504 (departing South Bend at 9:01 a.m. ET).
The following trains will be canceled: East Bound Train 701 and 703.
Train 502 and 504 passengers should be prepared to board buses immediately north of the South Shore platform at the South Bend International Airport and re-board South Shore trains at Carroll Avenue.
Delays may occur due to busing.
WV School Buddies needs mentors
WESTVILLE – The Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County and the School Buddies program is now being offered at Westville Elementary School. The School Buddies program carefully matches children in the community and professionally supports one-to-one mentoring relationships in a school-based environment. School Buddies spend one hour a week together eating lunch, playing games, doing crafts, or helping with school work.
Studies have shown youth who have a positive role model in their lives are less likely to skip school, more likely to attend college, and more likely to participate in extra curricular activities. Studies also show mentoring helps students stay in school and improve both academically and socially. The School Buddies program is currently in need of volunteers. Contact Stephanie at 219-362-9587, ext. 107, or schoolbuddies@csinet.net for more information.
South County Coalition to meet
HANNA – The South County Community Coalition will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Hanna Public Library, 108 E. West St. in Hanna. The group will recap accomplishments from the last year, discuss direction for 2020, and conduct elections for two board seats and new officers.
Common Council to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Common Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd. The agenda includes the second reading of an ordinance to amend the municipal code on council rules of order and procedures, and committee and commission appointments.
Library Board, committee to meet
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Public Library Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the meeting room at the library, 100 E. 4th St. The board meeting will be preceded by a 2 p.m. meeting of the board's Building & Grounds Committee.
